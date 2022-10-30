Eat & Drink
second cup toronto

Second Cup location hit with 8 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A Second Cup location in Toronto had landed in hot water after a recent visit by the DineSafe police.

The coffee chain's location at 693 Wilson Avenue in North York was hit with eight infractions this past week including one crucial infraction for storing ice in an unsanitary manner and five significant infractions including failing to protect against breeding of pests

The full list of infractions is detailed on the DineSafe website.

second cup toronto

A list of infractions listed on the DineSafe website.

Despite the long list of infractions the Second Cup has been allowed to remain open while it works through resolving the issues.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
