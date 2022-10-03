A coffee shop that's also an epic seafood joint just opened near Toronto

Ah, our two favourite things together at last: seafood and...coffee?

It might sound unusual, but a cafe that specializes in seafood served alongside coffee and mocktails in the same space just opened up right outside Toronto.

Sea Salt Seafood Cafe in Ajax claims to be the first "seafood cafe" in Ontario. Located at 100 Westney Rd., they had their grand opening on August 10.

They serves up the greatest hits when it comes to seafood dishes, so whether you like lobster rolls, Southern-style seafood boils, fish n' chips, dynamite shrimp, calamari or shrimp, as long as you're a fan of food that swims you'll be happy as a clam here.

Their lobster rolls are actually one of their most popular items and typically sell out, often by 4 p.m.

One of their main specialties are boil buckets, available in different sizes with options like shrimp, mussels, lobster or snow crab, starting at $18 for a bucket of headless shrimp with rice, potatoes and corn smothered in a lemon pepper, cajun or butter sauce. You can even build your own bucket of shrimp, mussels and lobster tail.

And of course, if you're the type that likes to finish off a meal with a cortado, cappucino or latte, you're definitely in luck.

The best part is, Sea Salt Seafood Cafe is family founded, curated, owned and operated.

"A father's love for lobster and his daughter's obsession with coffee are the two passions that birthed Sea Salt Seafood Cafe," reads the website.

If you find yourself nursing similar twin passions, you'll want to head out of town for a day trip to check out this quirky new concept.