new toronto restaurants

7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto are serving burgers, sushi, tacos, hot dogs and fries. If you've got any room left in your belly to fit in something other than turkey over the long weekend, you're going to want to check these places out.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Bar Copa

The space underneath Copacabana that used to be Casa Fuego in the Entertainment District has transformed into this more cocktail-oriented concept that still has steak and seafood on the menu.

Peaches Sports Bar

Ballpark snacks like hot dogs join classic cocktails on the menu of this Parkdale bar that should cater to an audience outside of the stereotypical sports fan community.

Twilight Cafe

Love board games and cheese fries? Then the next time you're in Toronto's busy Yonge and Dundas area you'll want to stop in at this cafe with an extensive menu of games and eats.

Betty's Burger

This new takeout restaurant that's part of a food hall in Leslieville is bringing a simple but satisfying menu of burgers and hot dogs on brioche buns to the table.

Kanayama Sushi

Koreatown has added a new sushi restaurant to the roster with the opening of this spot that has a typical menu of sushi, tempura, donburi, udon and sushi pizza.

Migente Cocina

This recently opened Latin American concept in Moss Park does soups, sandwiches, empanadas and tacos, and also offers catering.

Shawarma West

Shawarma fans should add this place that makes poutine, shawarma and fries to their list of spots to visit.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
