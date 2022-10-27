There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto next month

Looking to get your hands on the quintessential Canadian baked treat? Then make sure to check out Lakeview Butter Tart Festival.

Bakeries and crafters from all over Ontario will be competing head to head to see which vendor has the best butter tart.

Whether you like raisins or nuts in your tart or a runny of firm filling, over 30 vendors will be showcasing their best treats.

Not only will you be able to get your hands on the gooey treat, but there will also be vendors selling holiday treats for you to bring home including cookies, biscotti, macaroons, candy and much more.

The Lakeview Butter Tarts Festival is set to run on November 6 from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the Small Arms Inspection Building in Mississauga.

The event is set to run alongside the Lakeview Farmers Market where you'll be able to find some locally grown fresh produce.

Admission to the festival is free.

If you can't wait to get your hands on butter tarts, there are a ton of places in Toronto that will satisfy your sweet tooth craving.