Hot sandwich shop opened by veteran Toronto chefs has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant that was opened back in 2021 has now permanently closed its doors.

According to a rep from adjoining bar Cold Tea, sandwich spot Hot Dip was only ever supposed to be a temporary project.

It served sandwiches with signature dipping sauces out of a small but full-fledged physical space attached to the bar on West Queen West.

They were known for options like roast beef with cheddar dip and chicken parm with creamy Alfredo dip. They used high-quality ingredients like Petite Thuet bread, and also served sides like loaded tater tots.

The operation was run by Jules Thuet, son of Petite Thuet founder, Marc, and Jon Lucas, who had previously co-owned J&J Bar-B-Que, and was the chef de cuisine at Harbord Room where the pair met.

Perhaps it's the end of Toronto's sandwich boom, as similar concepts like Flora's Deli and A1 Submarines have also shut down.

The Cold Tea rep didn't confirm Hot Dip's exact date of closure but did say that the vintage clothing store Streetcvlture is moving in and opening soon.