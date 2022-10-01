Toronto greasy spoon that's been around for 45 years has permanently closed

One of Toronto's older greasy spoons has just unceremoniously been put up for sale.

Barn Restaurant had been taking up residence on Queen West for years with its retro blue-and-white signage.

I walked past this earlier today and one of my favourite fonts on a sign in Toronto is at the Barn Restaurant on West Queen West …. #signs #sixties pic.twitter.com/dTmCZc5uqB — Kate Armstrong (@Brain_Chain) September 27, 2021

The restaurant served typical diner fare like breakfast, steak, fries, sandwiches and burgers.

Now, for sale signs have been posted in the windows of the space that is also shuttered.

This is the most important restaurant I’ve ever been in my entire life. The story, the people. #Toronto please go and enjoy the rich hospitality and comfort food at The Barn. Serving Queen St. for 45 years! pic.twitter.com/2mUUBaIRtp — Mikey Sadowski (@MikeySadowski) December 27, 2018

"Chris, his team, and the Barn Restaurant were icons in West Queen West," West Queen West BIA director Rob Sysak tells blogTO.

"My most favourite breakfast place in the city. The bacon was always perfect, crispy, and the eggs perfectly cooked. In fact, the Barn was the go-to breakfast place whenever I had to host a group in the mornings."