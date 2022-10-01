Eat & Drink
barn restaurant toronto

Toronto greasy spoon that's been around for 45 years has permanently closed

One of Toronto's older greasy spoons has just unceremoniously been put up for sale.

Barn Restaurant had been taking up residence on Queen West for years with its retro blue-and-white signage.

The restaurant served typical diner fare like breakfast, steak, fries, sandwiches and burgers.

barn restaurant toronto

Signs for sale up in the windows of Barn Restaurant. Photo by blogTO.

Now, for sale signs have been posted in the windows of the space that is also shuttered.

"Chris, his team, and the Barn Restaurant were icons in West Queen West,"  West Queen West BIA director Rob Sysak tells blogTO.

"My most favourite breakfast place in the city. The bacon was always perfect, crispy, and the eggs perfectly cooked. In fact, the Barn was the go-to breakfast place whenever I had to host a group in the mornings."

Dano Car
