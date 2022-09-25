Grocery stores in Ontario to completely eliminate plastic bags by the end of this year

In the coming months, some major grocery stores in Ontario will completely eliminate plastic bags.

Sobeys, Walmart, NoFrills, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos and other stores owned by Loblaw have previously announced that by early 2023 they'll no longer make single-use plastic shopping bags an option at check-out in their Ontario stores.

But more recently, METRO has said they've already gotten rid of single-use-plastic-shopping-bags in some stores this month, with the ultimate goal of eliminating single-use plastic shopping bags by the end of the year.

Their banner store, Food Basics will also be ridding themselves of plastic bags.

Stephanie Bonk, Communications Manager at METRO told blogTO they "felt it was important to phase out single-use plastic bags based on the availability of reusable bags so our customers always have a solution to bring their shopping home. The bags are currently being phased out and we expect its completion by the end of 2022."

"This is an action that will prevent the annual circulation of more than 330-million plastic bags".

Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags, but should they need a bag for their groceries, METRO will offer reusable cloth bags for $.33 and foldables for $4.99.

There will also be other options within these price points.

The move away from plastic bags at Ontario grocery stores will hopefully encourage shoppers to be more eco-friendly and eliminate plastic bags out of their shopping experience altogether, even in stores that still offer plastic bags.