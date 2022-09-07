Eat & Drink
mooncake toronto

Toronto is getting all-you-can-eat mooncakes

What's better than mooncake? How about all-you-can-eat (AYCE) mooncake?

If you're a fan of the delicious sweet or savoury doughy cake typically filled with salted egg yolk hugged by a velvety curd or paste, then there's good news for you.

Dahu Hotpot, a restaurant on Highway 7 just north of Toronto's border in Richmond Hill, is hosting an AYCE mooncake day on Sept. 10 to celebrate the mid-autumn festival.

Mooncake is a Chinese treat usually devoured during the festival, which signifies the end of the harvest season and centres around lunar themes.

The filing of the cake often varies and can sometimes be found with red bean, black sesame or lotus seed paste. 

Snow skin mooncakes (similar in texture to mochi) are made from glutinous rice and aren't baked at all.

This special AYCE event only lasts until all mooncakes are gone and is only on Sept. 10. 

Renato Marques
