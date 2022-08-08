Toronto neighbourhood relieved pub reopening after former owners almost ruined it

A Toronto neighbourhood pub that locals worried was being "run into the ground" by previous owners is reopening, and its future looks much brighter now.

Auld Spot on the Danforth had a loyal following for years, but was taken over by 8590 Group back in 2020.

The pub has always been known as a good local spot to grab a decent beer and plate of pub grub, but regulars who went there after the ownership change takeover noticed things had changed, especially prices for some things that diners weren't happy about.

The changes apparently weren't welcome by locals and earlier this year the Auld Spot appeared to close. In a neighbourhood Facebook group, one person complained about being charged $13 each for draft beers, another saying their order of two beers and chicken drummies cost them $60.

"It sure hadn't been the same since Nathan and Nicole left," one person sadly commented.

"Went downhill once OG owners sold up," another person commented. "Saw that coming though since it was sold to a corporation not just local folks."

The new owner, Jaspal Singh, has roots in the neighbourhood: he currently runs Sher-E-Punjab just west on the Danforth that's been around since 1975.

Singh also lives in the area with his wife and three children.

"He's super excited to be taking on this new business especially because the Auld Spot is directly right beside Sher-E-Punjab which hopefully will make the operations of running two businesses a little smoother," Auld Spot representative Lauren tells blogTO.

"Nathan and Nicole ran the Auld spot for over 10 years and did an incredible job there and really were an integral part of making it the well established and loved place it is thought of within the community. As we are learning by speaking with past customers there, it's easy to see what a dedicated and loyal customer base they created."

Nicole and Nathan Hynes had sold the business in 2020 to the new owner.

"He was from Montreal and was not ever there much or involved in the day to day operations," alleges Lauren. "In June the doors were locked out of the blue one day and there was a sign on the door saying they were closed indefinitely."

The plan for Auld Spot is to try and keep the same familiar "vibe and authenticity" while still giving the space a bit of a refresh, courtesy of Singh's wife who is an interior designer and lent her talents to the Sher-E-Punjab space a few years ago. There should also be a "new and improved" menu.

The Auld Spot is aiming to reopen in fall 2022.