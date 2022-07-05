Toronto Jack Astor's starts fundraiser for staff member killed by drunk driver

Jack Astor's has set up a GoFundMe for a team member of theirs who was tragically killed by a drunk driver after finishing his shift over the Canada Day long weekend.

Gregory Girgis was killed by a drunk driver on July 1 after finishing a shift at the downtown Jack Astor's location on Front St.

"The team at Front Street who knew him and worked with him described him as a genuinely happy person with a great sense of humour who was always willing to help and a joy to work with," the GoFundMe reads.

It also says that 100 per cent of funds raised will go to Girgis' family.

Over 50 people have donated, and though the fundraiser was just created on July 4 it's already over halfway to its $10,000 goal.

Jack Astor's also posted about the GoFundMe on their social media with a message signed by CEO Peter Fowler, getting thousands of engagements and hundreds of comments in response. Many people call the situation "sad" and "tragic" and offer their condolences.

Girgis was 26, and according to CTV he suffered fatal injuries when a drunk driver drove through a red light and collided with two other cars. Another 32-year-old pedestrian was also hit and suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital, and people in the two other cars were also transported to the hospital.

The drunk driver, also 26 years old, was arrested and charged.