Toronto restaurant opened with no customers but Michael Buble says he's visiting

An opening day for any restaurant can be very challenging, no matter how prepared they might be to start their business.

It's common for new locations to be completely empty until they start to gain attention in their neighbourhood.

This was the case with Pastable, a new Halal restaurant in Toronto which recently opened its doors to find no one there.

The restaurant shared a video on TikTok, claiming nobody showed up to their grand opening even with a great deal that offered $4 pastas to the first 100 customers to visit them.

The video had sparked a lot of attention since its release, reaching over three million views and getting over 280,000 likes.

The video even managed to reach Michael Bublé, who commented saying that he would be coming to the restaurant and show support.

To which Pastable jokingly responded, "Bring us some bubly!" if Bublé would stand by his comment under the video and pay them a surprise visit.

Pastable features a whole bunch of "pastabilities" on their menu, allowing you to build your own pasta dish starting with the shape of your noodle, type of sauce, and desired toppings.

There are endless variations to try out, the restaurant giving you full control over what kind of dish you want to order.

Pastable is at 927 Weston Rd.