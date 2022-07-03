Mississauga's newest bubble tea spot will serve you boba topped with fried chicken

Yep, it's a real thing.

There's a new Royaltea opening in Mississauga who will be serving bubble tea with boba and fried chicken on top, all put together in the same cup.

Partnering up with Korean franchise Chicken Plus, Royaltea will give you the exclusive chance to pair up your favourite bubble tea flavour with Korean popcorn chicken. This is a food mashup that most of us probably wouldn't have come up with in our wildest dreams.

The item is called the "Bubble Pop," and will only be available for a limited time to celebrate Royaltea's opening in their new Mississauga location, so if you want to give it a try, you have to go on July 8th and 9th before it goes away forever.

To amp up the excitement even more, the first 100 people who order the Bubble Pop will get an exclusive deal of $5.99 per order, the rest of the orders for the day going for $7.99.

So if you want to try something that both you and most of the people you know haven't tried, this is your chance.

Perhaps it's somewhat like dipping your french fries into a frothy chocolate smoothie, except the Korean chicken-bubble version of the trend? There's only one way to find out.

You can visit the new Royaltea at 2560 Shepard Ave Unit 4 in Mississauga, and order the highly awaited Bubble Pop exclusively on July 8th and 9th during their opening.