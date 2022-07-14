Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago

copper chimney toronto

Indian restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors for 6 infractions

An Indian restaurant was just shut down by health inspectors in Toronto, racking up six infractions.

Copper Chimney at Avenue and Lawrence has temporarily shuttered due to the results of a July 12 inspection.

One of the infractions was crucial, and two were significant.

copper chimney toronto

Screenshot of DineSafe infractions from Copper Chimney.

The crucial infraction was for a vague reason that the food premise was maintained in a manner adversely affecting sanitary operation. The action is a summons and health hazard order, with a pending outcome.

The two significant infractions were for failing to provide handwashing station with adequate supplies of hot and cold water, and for failing to protect against the harbouring of pests.

The other three infractions were minor: floors not being clean in the food-handling room, failure to ensure equipment surface sanitized and for not keeping the food-handling room free of equipment not regularly used.

For all the significant and minor infractions, the action was a notice to comply.

The restaurant has received a conditional pass for an inspection in the past on April 12. Copper Chimney will be able to reopen once they resolve their issues and are reinspected.

Lead photo by

Copper Chimney
