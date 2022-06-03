People can't believe how expensive the Pizza Pizza is in Niagara Falls

Prices are exorbitant for pretty much everything in Niagara Falls, but one pizza chain in particular really breaks the bank.

Pizza Pizza is known in downtown Toronto as a cheap last resort when all the restaurants that are actually good have closed their doors or are too far to drunkenly stumble to.

If you have one too many beers in Niagara Falls, however, you might wake up in the morning with a huge pizza bill as well as hangover.

Bad Google Reviews for the Pizza Pizza at 4943 Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls abound, with people posting photos and low star ratings.

A photo taken within the year shows a family combo with an XL pepperoni pizza, four 16-ounce fountain pops and two dips priced at $41.99. There's even a dollar upcharge if you want to change the kind of pizza you want.

They also sell slices of pizza starting at a whopping $6.29, and whole pizzas starting at $31.99 (cheese and pepperoni only).

"Pizza is garbage and 7 dollars a slice," someone wrote in a Google review.

In a review from several years ago, someone even said they once dropped almost $100 to order from this Pizza Pizza.

"Overpriced! 1 pizza 2 drinks, $47 unbelievable," a review from a couple weeks ago complains, continuing that customization is also difficult at this location. "They do not customize! Worst place to eat pizza."

"Worst customer service, no customisation," someone else agreed. "This is not a Pizza Pizza it's supposed to be. Exploiting the name of the brand."

Other people also say in reviews that the hours can be unreliable, not a great flaw to have as a restaurant in a tourist destination.

One review even called it the "worst Pizza Pizza location in Canada."

Although the prices in Niagara Falls can be sky high, you probably already knew that was the cost of visiting this well-known natural wonder and spot for family fun.

The good news, there are several pizza alternatives that might be a bit costly but will definitely satisfy your tastebuds more: locals know that a pie from Yank's never fails, and will only set you back around $20.