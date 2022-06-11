Toronto is obsessing over a Laotian restaurant hidden inside an ice cream shop

Have you ever tried Laotian food? In Toronto's culturally diverse food scene, it's hard to think of cuisines that aren't represented in the city.

From Italian food to Tibetan, it seems like everything is pretty easy to find. When it comes to Laotian food however, the pickings are quite slim.

Tucked away inside of an ice cream shop lies Lao Food Co., a Laotian restaurant that is paving the way for Laotian cuisine in Toronto.

Open for takeout on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, it's run by a chef who works a full-time job throughout the week, operating his restaurant purely out of passion.

Daovy Chanthalansy, owner and sole chef behind Lao Food Co. and Lao Supper Club, is cooking traditional Laotian dishes inspired by his parents like pork belly sausages, mango coconut sticky rice and hand-rolled dumplings.

Many items are similar to Thai dishes, but Laotian offerings are often overlooked.

"I want to have distinguished elements for Lao cuisine. I know some of the cuisine overlaps with Thai cuisine, and I want people to know why. There’s a reason why people say 'Northern Thai' or 'Northeastern Thai' food - there's a story behind those words. Northern provinces of Thailand used to belong to Laos," explains Chanthalansy.

By preparing Laotian food, Chanthalansy hopes to spread more knowledge and awareness about a cuisine that is generally underrepresented and overlooked. He works a full-time job throughout the week just so he can continue to run his business.

"I don't want people to think I'm really kicking it off, that I'm profiting and getting a bunch of media attention. I'm not making enough food to do that. I work my nine-to-five job just so I can put this on - it's all about showcasing awareness.”

Lao Food Co. is open every Wednesday to Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. inside of Milkcow Cafe near Yonge and Eglinton. You can pre-order food at least 24 hours before the desired pick-up date.