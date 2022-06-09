Eat & Drink
Kendall Jenner's tequila is now available in Toronto but only at one restaurant

If you've been thirsting for a taste of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, you can now get it in Toronto...but only at one specific restaurant.

Moxies has partnered with 818 Tequila in Canada, meaning that while you can't get it at your local LCBO, if you swing by a Moxies you'll be able to order a shot of it no problem.

The tequila was launched by the half-sister of the Kardashians in the States in 2021, but just launched at Moxies across the country, becoming available in Toronto on June 8.

The 818 Tequila product comes from family-owned farms in Jalisco, and is cooked in traditional brick ovens and aged in oak barrels.

Moxies is going to be using it in their CocoRita cocktail, which is supposed to be like a twist on a pina colada made with 818 Tequila Blanco, lime juice and coconut syrup, shaken over ice and dusted with cinnamon.

Other new cocktails on their menu include a mango margarita, watermelon sangria, Long Island Iced Tea and a Hotel Starlino Spritz.

