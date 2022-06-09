Eat & Drink
new restaurants toronto

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto include a 100 per cent plant based delicatessen and cafe, a traditional American-style diner, and a luxurious rooftop patio on top of a hotel.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

The Red Eye

This new spot inside the Chef's Hall in the Financial District is serving classic greasy favourites like smash burgers, onion rings and chicken fried steaks. Be sure to order the banana split from their dessert menu or a vanilla ice cream float.

Valerie

Valerie is the newest addition to Hotel X, and it's a fine dining rooftop experience inspired by the energy of the roaring 20s with live music, entertainment and gorgeous views of Toronto. The Japanese-inspired menu features small bites like sashimi, wagyu katsu and hamachi crudo.

Cheffry's Bistro

This restaurant recently replaced Buna's Kitchen in the Entertainment district and have adopted a similar concept where you can expect made to order meals with lots of vegan and vegetarian options.

Aunty Em's Deli & Cafe

Who ever thought the words "vegan" and "deli" would ever go together? It seems impossible, but the newly opened Aunty Em's delivers exactly that. This plant based cafe on St Clair West is serving goods like fennel and ale sausages, sandwiches and classic pies.

Shah's Halal Food

What started out as a food cart in Queens back in 2005 is now Toronto's newest spot for gyros, sandwiches, falafel and meat platters. Find them near Queen and Duncan to see what the hype is all about. 

Sue Fung's

This fast, casual dim sum canteen does seasonally inspired meals like sticky rice with diced octopus and minced pork, crispy short ribs and dumplings. The two items on their dessert menu can't be missed either, like their salted egg yolk sesame ball. Find them near College and Spadina.

Bar Ciccio

This bar and restaurant is tucked away at the back of Mercatino E Vini, a bottle shop in Leslieville from the owners of nearby Ascari Enoteca. Here you can discover a fully equipped bar and dining area along with a small patio just south of Queen East.

Lead photo by

Chef's Hall/Red Eye

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

