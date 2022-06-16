Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

New restaurants in Toronto are popping up that have patios and refreshing drinks just in time for hot weather to hit the city. We've also gotten great new places for African food and pho.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

The Kettle

Brunch with an Indian twist has arrived on Queen West at this new restaurant that serves butter chicken sandwiches and pies as well as brunch that includes items like gulab jamun French toast.

Blessinglicious

Lovers of Nigerian food need look no further than this new addition to Toronto's African food scene located on Kingston Rd. near St. Clair Ave. E. in Scarborough. Expect favourites like suya chicken and jollof rice.

Blessed Love

Riverside just welcomed this new Caribbean grocery store that also functions as a takeout spot, where you can get everything from fresh produce to patties.

Tenny's

The pizza spot that was once where this Parkdale bar now stands may be gone, but the same team is back in the space serving up drinks and a bar menu of pretzels, perogies, nachos, tacos, burgers, wings, sandwiches and schnitzel.

Urla Fine Foods

Takeout Turkish meals can be found at this grocery store near Lawrence West station that also has a takeout kitchen, bakery, deli, meze counter, butcher and fish counter.

Wok & Bowl

People keeping Kosher but craving Asian dishes like General Tso chicken, pho and pad Thai can now hit up this recently opened restaurant near Bathurst and Lawrence to get their fill.

Bar Coneja

King West's Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! restaurant has just opened this brand new sibling project serving cocktails, tacos, quesadillas, patties and tater tots.

Lead photo by

The Kettle
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is getting Japanese brunch with all-you-can-eat sushi

You can pick-your-own blueberries at a farm in Ontario this summer

Toronto is getting pedal-powered mobile bars this summer but there's a catch

A major Canadian fried chicken brand just bought a popular Toronto burrito chain

Toronto crepe business shut down by health inspectors for 20 infractions

Toronto Portuguese restaurant permanently closing after over 15 years in business

Toronto Caribbean restaurant that's been open for over a decade permanently closing