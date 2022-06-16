7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto are popping up that have patios and refreshing drinks just in time for hot weather to hit the city. We've also gotten great new places for African food and pho.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Brunch with an Indian twist has arrived on Queen West at this new restaurant that serves butter chicken sandwiches and pies as well as brunch that includes items like gulab jamun French toast.

Lovers of Nigerian food need look no further than this new addition to Toronto's African food scene located on Kingston Rd. near St. Clair Ave. E. in Scarborough. Expect favourites like suya chicken and jollof rice.

Riverside just welcomed this new Caribbean grocery store that also functions as a takeout spot, where you can get everything from fresh produce to patties.

The pizza spot that was once where this Parkdale bar now stands may be gone, but the same team is back in the space serving up drinks and a bar menu of pretzels, perogies, nachos, tacos, burgers, wings, sandwiches and schnitzel.

Takeout Turkish meals can be found at this grocery store near Lawrence West station that also has a takeout kitchen, bakery, deli, meze counter, butcher and fish counter.

People keeping Kosher but craving Asian dishes like General Tso chicken, pho and pad Thai can now hit up this recently opened restaurant near Bathurst and Lawrence to get their fill.

King West's Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! restaurant has just opened this brand new sibling project serving cocktails, tacos, quesadillas, patties and tater tots.