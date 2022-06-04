Toronto bar known for its tropical drinks has permanently closed

A Toronto bar known for its tropical theme has permanently closed down, and something else is already popping up in its place.

The sleepy space at 989 Dovercourt Rd. will no longer be home to Hawaii Bar.

The bar was around for almost 10 years, and was known for a "tiki" theme and boozy drinks.

The space will soon become home to Trattoria Taverniti North, the fourth outpost of a small Italian restaurant group that also includes Tav's, Taverniti and Rosina.

The restaurants are known for serving classic Italian cuisine like pizza, pasta, meatballs and wine.

A social media post about the Taverniti North opening says the menu at the new spot will be similar to the original Taverniti, and that the interior should have a similar look as well.

"Our goal is to become the local gem," the post reads.

The new Taverniti on Dovercourt should be opening in August.