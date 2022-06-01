Toronto's massive outdoor beach club and swimming pool is opening this month

If you've ever wanted to party like you're a guest at Gatsby's mansion, this is your chance.

Grand Bizarre, a unique weekly supper club in Toronto, is coming back this summer for its fourth season. Expect to feel like a VIP eating food, taking a dip in the pool and maybe even order bottle service for you and your friends.

It's basically the place to go if you want to attend a massive pool party - their beach club patio is a whopping 67,000 square feet that comes equipped with three large infinity pools and private cabanas.

Planning to go? You can hang out by the pool and listen to live music while having brunch, lunch or dinner, and also have the option to order bottle service for groups of two or four.

Grand Bizarre has also announced that they're partnering with Sick Kids to host a celebrity fashion show on June 10, which will have an open bar, live performances and a silent auction.

All proceeds will be going towards infant congenital heart disease research and patient care at the hospital.

Grand Bizarre officially opens for the summer on June 17.