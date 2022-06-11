Toronto restaurant known for its cheap and delicious Indian food has permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto that's been known for their Indian food and roti has closed up shop permanently after almost 10 years in business.

Fans of Glory of India are mourning the loss of a go-to spot in Parkdale, as the roti restaurant closed quietly last month.

The humble takeout spot was first opened in 2014, and specialized in not only roti but also dosa and biryani. They were also known for their great prices.

They used to be open seven days a week, but now the restaurant at 1407 Queen St. W. is closed for good.

The restaurant was co-owned by chef Ben Nanneti and his wife Guna. Ben Nanneti was educated at a prominent Indian cooking school, and worked his way up through luxury hotels for around a decade before finally opening Glory of India.

Guna tells blogTO the landlord of the restaurant wants to move his business into the Glory of India space, and that's why they're closing.

The last day open for Glory of India was May 17, 2022.