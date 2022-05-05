People in an Ontario city are now obsessed with these Ghanian meat pies

What originally started as a small catering business has now become one of Windsor's favourite food destinations.

Zuleeats is a restaurant that specializes in traditional Ghanian meat pies stuffed with beef, chicken, or veggies, offering vegan and gluten-free options as well.

After launching a catering business and making multiple appearances in the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market, the owner opened a permanent storefront location in March.

After receiving lots of exposure through their catering business and pop-up shops, they're selling countless numbers of meat pies on a daily basis.

"On Saturdays alone, I couldn't even count how many we make. We're making pies on a continuous basis and we keep going every day," said shop owner Zule Ankamah.

Born in Ghana, West Africa, Chef Zule Ankamah has always loved cooking and hosting others. She's excited to connect with and serve other members of the African community in Windsor through her love of food and hospitality.

Lockdowns provided her an opportunity to focus on her passion, making meat pies that are inspired by her mother's and grandmother's original recipes with her own unique twist.

"There are a whole bunch of variations I've added because we didn't want to leave anybody out. We saw that the demand for spicy patties was going up [for example], so we decided to bring in that option," she said.

"At the end of the day, you have to listen to your customers and that's something we pride ourselves on. It doesn't matter whether we get negative or positive feedback, it all helps."

Zule ensures the best quality in her meat pies by using fresh and local ingredients as much as possible. You can order them online through her website, or visit Zuleeats in Windsor.