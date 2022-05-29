Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago

Tiki Bar toronto

Toronto just got a rooftop patio tiki bar and restaurant for the summer

Toronto's favourite rooftop patio that's also a tiki bar is officially reopening for the summer next week.

A spokesperson for Tiki Bar Taqueria told blogTO that the rooftop patio bar and kitchen above the Bovine Sex Club at 542 Queen St. W is now open for drinks but its kitchen will make its summer debut the first week of June.

The rooftop, tiki-themed patio has been something of a neighbourhood secret for the past decade but this summer seems to be embarking on a re-brand and will be serving tacos and other food along with its drinks.

Cocktails served in pineapples will be among the offerings you'll likely want to get here.

The heated patio is currently open daily from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. and doesn't take reservations. It's also 19+. 

Jesse Milns

