Toronto is getting its first location of award-winning Japanese fried chicken chain

An award-winning Japanese fried chicken chain is landing soon in Toronto, and it's the first location in the country.

Torisho is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and has opened around 300 stores in the country over the past six years.

They now have locations in Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Ukraine, China and the United States.

Torisho roughly translates to "laughing with chicken," "meaning please eat our chicken and be happy" according to their official website.

Their specialty is karaage, a Japanese style of frying that's often applied to chicken. Similar to the tempura frying process, it creates a product that's very crispy thanks to being coated with flour or starch and lightly fried in oil.

According to the site, Torisho uses a two-day marinating process on their karaage chicken.

The menu should consist of boneless thighs, boneless skinless white meat, a mix of boneless breast and thigh meat, and chicken wings. Five pieces of boneless thigh meat should start at $11.

They'll also do bento boxes with nanban chicken, as well as chicken sandwiches and family meals. Snacks and sides like croquettes, potato salad, slaw, rice, green beans and miso soup round out the menu.

Lastly, you can't forget the dipping sauces like tonkatsu mayo, hot honey Japanese mustard, hot sauce and sweet chili sauce.

Torisho should be opening soon at 1940 Queen St. E. in the Beaches, and delivery and pickup should be available.