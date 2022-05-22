This adorable ice cream shop near Toronto is totally bathed in pink

This has to be one of the cutest ice cream stores of all time.

Whether you'd consider yourself a Barbie girl, a lover of sugar and spice and everything nice or just adore the colour pink, The Parlour is an ice cream store in Hamilton that is entirely decked out in that special colour.

The Parlour has a long ice cream list with both dairy and vegan options, and sundaes with every topping you can think of.

Cheesecake chunks, waffle bits, chopped jolly rancher and cotton candy are just a few of the items they offer to perfect your order.

They also have lunch and dinner options for anyone who's not feeling dessert that day including their gourmet grilled cheese with different fillings (like poached pear, for instance), chili cheese dogs and a whole bunch of poutines with toppings like Montreal smoked meat and Korean fried chicken.

The real excitement comes from The Parlour's bright pink interior though. The only thing that's not pink is some of the white writing on the walls so that you can actually see the menu.

Their aesthetic has certainly earned them the title of being Insta-worthy.

You can find two Parlour locations in Hamilton at 224 Ottawa St N and 581 Concession St.