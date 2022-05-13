Toronto just got a new spot for hard-to-find burnt cakes

Soft Dough Co., an online bakery specializing in classic French Madeleines, cream cakes and basque burnt cheesecake, just opened a two-month pop-up at Stackt Market in Toronto.

The bakery gained popularity from its popup at Square One's The Food District and at various farmers' markets around the city, but this will be its longest occupancy at a physical location since it started a year and a half ago.

Owner and head baker Alice Tam started Soft Dough Co. as a ghost bakery on the side of her full-time job during lockdowns and has been offering delivery across the GTA.

"I wanted to offer something that is not as common in Toronto," says Tam. "You see a lot of cookies but you don't see a lot of basque cheesecake, Madeleines and cream cakes."

The basque burnt cheesecake is how most people have come to know her brand, with about 2,000 whole cheesecakes sold in the first year.

This special type of crustless cheesecake has a slightly caramelized top and a fluffy, light consistency achieved from three simple ingredients of eggs, sugar and cream cheese.

Cheesecake flavours include original, chocolate and espresso, with each available either by the cake or slice. Free slices will be given to the first 15 customers every weekday until May 20.

The fluffy French butter cakes known as Madeleines come in flavours of lemon, honey vanilla, Earl Grey, and an additional rotating flavour which is currently coffee, and are coated with a sugar glaze.

Another fan favourite item exclusive to pickup is the black sesame cream cake consisting of sponge cake, ganache, fresh whipped cream and black sesame in every layer.

Strawberry shortcake cream cake is a seasonal offering that will be available for a limited time.

Hardcore chocolate lovers will appreciate the chocolate dream tart made with a velvety smooth 75 per cent dark chocolate filling, chocolate graham cookie crust and a chocolate ganache on top.

Besides the desserts, there will be a mini coffee bar running out of the pop-up for hot or cold coffee drinks and a sparkling yuzu honey and lemon tea that's perfect for the warmer weather.

They will also sell a curated selection of lifestyle and pantry items from BIPOC-led small businesses around Toronto like Darvina chocolate bars, Slowly Surely soy candles and hot sauce from LITS.

Brands interested in being featured in the BIPOC market can reach out to Soft Dough Co. on Instagram as they'll be expanding the inventory.

The pop-up will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. inside one of the shipping containers at 28 Bathurst Street until the end of June. Make sure to get there early in the day or pre-order ahead of time on the weekends as supplies sell out fast.

Soft Dough Co. will be returning to Square One when this pop-up ends, and there might be a permanent location coming in the future.