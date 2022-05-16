Toronto is getting a Tulum-style beachfront restaurant but brunch will cost you $110

We all love a good beachfront brunch here in Toronto, but would you shell out $110 for one?

That's the price tag for one of the city's favourite meals at a brand new restaurant popping up near the water.

Playa Patron is a day-to-night beach party that will take place right on the sand of Ashbridges Bay Park.

Brunch will be curated by Tulum chef Cesar Castaneda Martinez and will consist of three courses paired with three tequila cocktails (or three non-alcoholic beverages). DJs will provide a house soundtrack with Sharam and Max Chapman spinning.

The first course is a sea bass and passion fruit aguachile, the second is pork belly and xcatic chile tacos on handmade tortillas, and for dessert there's marquesitas, a kind of Mexican crepe with kiwi and chocolate.

There's also an alternate vegan menu with watermelon aguachile, potato tacos and a smoked mango dessert.

The drinks available at brunch will be a Daisy 75, Los Altos Colada and a classic paloma. Lots of other cocktails available beyond brunch include a Coco Paloma, Paloma Spritz and smoked Old Fashioned.

The event runs from July 7 to 10, and if you can't afford the $110 brunch ticket but still want in on the experience, you can always go for the $25 evening ticket that gets you one free welcome cocktail and access to a beach club experience with deep tropical house DJs.

Mexican street food and additional cocktails will also be available for purchase during the evening.

Tickets can be reserved online and you can book up to six tickets at a time. You can also reach out to find out more about a VIP/table service experience.