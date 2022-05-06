People are driving to Mississauga to get takeout-only sushi from a father-son team

Mississauga's hottest new sushi isn't a splashy sit-down omakase affair. But it's just as high quality as any dine-in restaurant, and it's made by a father-son team.

"Toronto is our second highest customer-base, right after our local Mississauga customers," Sam Park, who co-owns Hiroi Sushi with his father Seoung Jun Park, tells blogTO.

His father has 30 years of chef experience, their Instagram bio boasts "five-star quality with competitive pricing," and Park says they've quickly "dominated" the scene in their area after opening almost exactly a year ago.

Hiroi Sushi opened on May 17, 2021, during lockdowns at 6040 Glen Erin Dr. The restaurant serves beautifully presented maki, donburi, party trays, and a la carte sushi and sashimi.

"Hiroi means wide or vast in Japanese. Our food exemplifies that exactly. We want our rolls to be nice and big, and our nigiri and sashimi cuts to be also big and thick," says Park. "We are re-designing and setting a new bar for takeout sushi."

Prices are relatively typical for a sushi place, ranging from about $5 for a la carte sushi to $74 for large maki and sushi trays.

"The restaurant came to fruition as I was looking to change my career," says Park. "My father was also at a point where he wanted to start something he could call his own. Like most immigrant families it was his Canadian dream to own his own restaurant."

They found a small corner unit in a plaza and started up their takeout-only sushi business. They were banking on the advantages of lowering their overhead costs by not needing to hire a lot of staff, minimizing rent with a smaller space and saving on setup. Takeout-only also helps them achieve a faster turnaround to serve more people faster.

A family team of four has grown to a staff of 15 that Park says runs like a "like a well-oiled engine."

They're not looking to expand too quickly with more locations, but are looking at the possibility of one day adding a dine-in or hybrid element to Hiroi.