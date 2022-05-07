Street vendor still makes Toronto's best poutine after a decade in business

Nom Nom Nom Poutine at Market 707 makes poutine that's so good, it may even be up to Quebec's standards.

Mark Perraut, owner of the poutine shop, makes poutine all day long, all by himself. He has worked in the area for over 10 years, initially starting out making crepes, then focusing on poutine since 2014.

Upon introducing one-day poutine days at his crepe shop and selling out within 20 minutes, he gradually began focusing more on poutine until crepes were taken off the menu completely.

Mark takes pride in the ingredients he uses, stating that a classic poutine has three components - fries, cheese curds and gravy - and that each component at his shop is good enough to stand on its own.

The cheese he uses from Maple Dale is delivered to him "squeaky fresh" every Wednesday, while the gravy (arguably the most important part of the poutine) happens to be vegetarian. Mark also claims that his fries are unique compared to other poutine shops.

You can find Nom Nom Nom Poutine at 707 Dundas St W.

Want more stories like this? Make sure to subscribe to Bucket List, blogTO's show about the best of the city that premieres weekly on Snapchat.