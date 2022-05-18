Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
high tea toronto

Toronto's new high tea service is now selling out months in advance

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's a new high tea service in Toronto, but it's now sold out until next month, and spots are going to be hard to come by all summer.

The best part is, the teapots at these events aren't just filled with tea, but also gin.

Reid's is a family-owned gin distillery, bottle shop and cocktail lounge, and their latest ticketed gin high tea event series has been going gangbusters since launching on Mother's Day.

The services put a twist on traditional high tea, with a tower of traditional finger foods from Daniel et Daniel like the tea sandwiches and scones included with the price of your ticket. There are also gin cocktail teapots, teas, wine and juice available for purchase.

The tower includes blueberry scones, broccoli and cheddar breakfast quiches, mini open-faced bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon, Greek yogurt granola cups, cinnamon apple oat squares, macarons, petit fours, and pinwheel and triple decker tea sandwiches in egg salad, roast beef, smoked turkey, watercress cream cheese and cucumber varieties.

For gin teapots, there's an Emerald Green Teapot with matcha, orange peel and apple; an Earl Grey Teapot with citrus gin, lemon and Earl Grey tea; and a Golden Spice Teapot with spiced gin, lemon, apple, orange and turmeric.

They offer regular Ceylon, peppermint, Earl Grey, sencha and chamomile teas without gin as well. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available.

The high teas only take place on Sundays, with noon and 3 p.m. slots available. You have to book in advance, and the next available dates that aren't sold out are in June. Tickets are $45 per person.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's new high tea service is now selling out months in advance

Toronto is getting a massive rib festival this weekend

People in Toronto are obsessing over this brunch restaurant's pancakes

Markham's massive Asian night market is coming back this summer

Here are the best reactions to Tim Hortons' new Biebs Brew collab with Justin Bieber so far

LCBO and Beer Store hours for the Victoria Day 2022 long weekend in Ontario

Toronto is lining up in droves for this ice cream joint next to the waterfront

Justin Bieber launching Biebs Brew at Tim Hortons