Toronto's new high tea service is now selling out months in advance

There's a new high tea service in Toronto, but it's now sold out until next month, and spots are going to be hard to come by all summer.

The best part is, the teapots at these events aren't just filled with tea, but also gin.

Reid's is a family-owned gin distillery, bottle shop and cocktail lounge, and their latest ticketed gin high tea event series has been going gangbusters since launching on Mother's Day.

The services put a twist on traditional high tea, with a tower of traditional finger foods from Daniel et Daniel like the tea sandwiches and scones included with the price of your ticket. There are also gin cocktail teapots, teas, wine and juice available for purchase.

The tower includes blueberry scones, broccoli and cheddar breakfast quiches, mini open-faced bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon, Greek yogurt granola cups, cinnamon apple oat squares, macarons, petit fours, and pinwheel and triple decker tea sandwiches in egg salad, roast beef, smoked turkey, watercress cream cheese and cucumber varieties.

For gin teapots, there's an Emerald Green Teapot with matcha, orange peel and apple; an Earl Grey Teapot with citrus gin, lemon and Earl Grey tea; and a Golden Spice Teapot with spiced gin, lemon, apple, orange and turmeric.

They offer regular Ceylon, peppermint, Earl Grey, sencha and chamomile teas without gin as well. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available.

The high teas only take place on Sundays, with noon and 3 p.m. slots available. You have to book in advance, and the next available dates that aren't sold out are in June. Tickets are $45 per person.