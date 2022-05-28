Toronto's popular African restaurant planning major expansion across the province

A popular African restaurant in Toronto has already expanded with two locations, but now they're planning on taking over the province.

Naija Jollof started out as a Nigerian food stall in Mississauga and opened a North York restaurant just this month. They also have a Waterloo location.

Now, the plan is to open almost 10 new locations before the year is up through franchising, and some of them will be open 24 hours. Naija Jollof owner Beauty Derosa even offered a discount and one-on-one training for the first 10 franchisees.

"I am expanding because of the needs in the community and I noticed that our food isn't just our African community but it goes far as to all lovers of African food," Derosa tells blogTO.

"Franchises is a better way to serve all communities around the GTA and across Canada. We have gotten lots of request about franchises and will be working with one store at a time."

The new franchise locations should all be serving a similar menu to the Finch location, which includes (of course) their nominal jollof rice with chicken as well as boiled yam with fried eggs, egusi soup, efo riro soup and roasted plantain with fish.

This expansion also includes Naomi African Food Market, a collaborative effort that puts mini African grocery stores into Naija Jollof locations. The goal is for every Naija Jollof location to have its own grocery store inside.

"We realized lots of people request dry or frozen African groceries, and I proposed the opportunity and he saw the vision, and it's been amazing since then," says Derosa.

The first new opening should be a downtown Toronto location around the end of June, which will be one of the locations that's supposed to be open 24 hours, along with a Brampton location that should be opening in July.

A London, Ontario location should also be opening in July. A Hamilton location should be opening in August, Scarborough and Cambridge locations should be opening in September, Barrie and Durham region in October, and Oakville in November.

So if you've ever been craving Nigerian food in Toronto in the wee hours of the morning, your prayers are about to be answered.