There's a massive pizza festival near Toronto this spring

One of the biggest pizza festivals around is happening right near Toronto this spring after being majorly restricted that past couple years.

Vaughan Pizza Fest is back with a vengeance, and one of the stars from Disney's Encanto will even be there to get the party started.

It'll be taking place from June 17 to 19 outdoors at the Improve Canada plaza on Keele Street at Steeles Avenue near Highway 407.

If bopping around to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" sung by the real Adassa from the actual movie Encanto while sampling pizza from 12 different spots sounds like your idea of a good time, you're going to want to check out this year's fest.

There will also be a free autograph signing and photo op session with the star, who will be present on June 18 during the day.

The best part is, this event is for pizza purists. Every pizzeria will be making a pepperoni and a Margherita pie so you can sample all the offerings on a level playing field. But don't worry, you can still expect some favourites spicing things up with their signature pies. Prices usually range from $4 to $16 for slices or mini pizzas.

Toronto mainstay Queen Margherita Pizza will be making their Calabrese pizza with spicy caccitore, garlic, black pepper and parmigiano.

Roman-style Richmond Hill pizzeria Nonna's Oven will be doing their Pizza Jojo topped with rapini, grilled Italian sausage and hot peppers, as well as their Fantasia, a Margherita topped with arugula, prosciutto crudo and parmigiano.

As for Vaughan, Neapolitan-style Giro D'Italia Ristorante will be serving their Diavola with fior di latte, spicy oil, hot sopressata, black olives and mushrooms. PZA will be making their "Scandal in Sorrento" with spicy salami, onion, hot chili flakes and pecorino cheese and their Black Orchid, with truffles, mushrooms and balsamic glaze.

There will also be dessert vendors selling items like ice cream, gelato, funnel cake and cannoli, and the event will be fully licensed with Labatt beer and coolers to drink. There are actually still some spots still open for vendors.

The fest, which has previously brought on headliners like DJ Pauly D, will also have Friday and Saturday performances from comics Joe Avati and Lu Sicilianu Raggiatu as well as American Idol star Roberta Battaglia.

Tickets for different time slots start at $20 and can be purchased online. This event is so big, however, that half of tables are already sold out, so you'll want to get on it quick.

If you don't mind skipping the entertainment, though and just want in on the pizza with no overhead cost, entry is free on Sunday.