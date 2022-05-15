Eat & Drink
Toronto donut shop demolished after car drives through front window

A Toronto donut shop has recently found themselves with some major structural issues after a car drove through the front of the store, destroying the front entrance.

The new Cops Donuts location on Dufferin near Yorkdale is temporarily closed after a black SUV found itself embedded in the glass of the mini-donut shop. 

The shop announced the incident on their Instagram page with photos of the collision and the caption "Um, excuse me... this isn't a drive thru."

Luckily no one was injured, unless you count the COPS front entrance. 

If you're still looking to satisfy your COPS mini donut cravings, other COPS locations in Toronto are still open. 

