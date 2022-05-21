There's now a monthly event in Toronto where you can drink coffee with a police officer

If you've ever wanted to chat with a police officer over some free freshly-brewed coffee, here's your chance.

Coffee with a Cop is an intiative that strives to improve communication between local police officers and the community.

The last Coffee with a Cop event was hosted at The Tenor, a retail complex on the northeast corner of Yonge-Dundas Square.

Several Toronto Police officers were in attendance as they hosted an informal space for open discussions. The event also provided an opportunity for Torontonians to build relationships with local law enforcement.

Happening right now and right here at The Tenor on L1. Grab a coffee and have a conversation with a ⁦@TorontoPolice⁩ Yonge St Neighborhood Community Officer until 1pm. #thetenorto #Yongelove ⁦@DowntownYonge⁩ #toronto pic.twitter.com/WLFQ2jwaEa — The Tenor (@TheTenorTo) May 5, 2022

Guests at this month's event were able to enjoy a free refreshment courtesy of Starbucks while chatting with Toronto Police officers about local issues and personal stories.

Thank you for joining us at Coffee with a Cop this month. Stay tuned for more upcoming events. #thetenorto #Toronto pic.twitter.com/VIfBXnx5qH — The Tenor (@TheTenorTo) May 17, 2022

The same event was also hosted in March at The Tenor's Tim Hortons location at 26 Dundas Street East.

There is no word yet on when the next Coffee with a Cop date is, so make sure to follow The Tenor for future updates.