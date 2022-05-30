Eat & Drink
CNN segment highlights Toronto's diverse food scene and it's making people proud

A new CNN original series that features chef and sommelier Carleton McCoy travelling the world in search of culinary authenticity highlights Toronto's food scene in its most recent episode, leaving some residents swelling with pride. 

The series, called Nomad with Carlton McCoy, features a different world-class city in each episode, and Toronto was the star of last night's segment. In the episode, McCoy focuses on exploring the immigrant experience in what he refers to as "North America's most overlooked city."

McCoy makes stops at some of the city's beloved restaurants throughout the episode, including but not limited to King's Noodle RestaurantLe Spot Billiard LoungeAntler Kitchen and Bar, and Amal.

He also explores Kensington Market and Toronto Island Park, goes shopping at TreaJah Isle and even takes to the ice for some quintessentially Canadian hockey. 

While breaking bread with different people who offer insights about Toronto's restaurants and overall culture, including food writer Suresh Doss, McCoy discovers the "mosaic" that is the city's diverse, welcoming culinary scene.

After the episode aired on May 29, many Toronto residents took to social media to rave about it and express their pride.

Some say the episode also inspired them to try some new places. 

And others say the segment got everything right — other than the pronunciation of the city's name, that is.

Some, meanwhile, loved the episode but say many communities with vibrant food scenes were overlooked. 

But with Toronto's culinary scene becoming increasingly diverse and unique with each passing day, it's hard to imagine that one single episode could ever capture all that this international city has to offer in the way of food.

