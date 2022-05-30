CNN segment highlights Toronto's diverse food scene and it's making people proud

A new CNN original series that features chef and sommelier Carleton McCoy travelling the world in search of culinary authenticity highlights Toronto's food scene in its most recent episode, leaving some residents swelling with pride.

The series, called Nomad with Carlton McCoy, features a different world-class city in each episode, and Toronto was the star of last night's segment. In the episode, McCoy focuses on exploring the immigrant experience in what he refers to as "North America's most overlooked city."

How diverse is your palate? Join @CarltonMcCoy in Toronto where flavors from around the world converge into a food scene that gives you a different dish every day. #NomadCNN tonight at a special time, 9p ET/PT pic.twitter.com/RVzMu723n9 — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) May 29, 2022

McCoy makes stops at some of the city's beloved restaurants throughout the episode, including but not limited to King's Noodle Restaurant, Le Spot Billiard Lounge, Antler Kitchen and Bar, and Amal.

The @CNN program "Nomad" recently visited Toronto to check out our culinary scene. They were impressed! Tune in CNN tonight at 9 to see the results! We knew how great out chefs and their teams are but now the word is spreading! — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) May 29, 2022

He also explores Kensington Market and Toronto Island Park, goes shopping at TreaJah Isle and even takes to the ice for some quintessentially Canadian hockey.

@carltonmccoy Last night's episode of #nomadcnn was an authentic representation of my hometown of Toronto! I loved & was spoiled by the diverse cuisines that are to find elsewhere now as adult. I'm going to visit some of the spots that were on your show during my next visit. 🇨🇦👏🏿 — MicheleTC (@MicheleTC7) May 30, 2022

While breaking bread with different people who offer insights about Toronto's restaurants and overall culture, including food writer Suresh Doss, McCoy discovers the "mosaic" that is the city's diverse, welcoming culinary scene.

Watching this @CNN profile thru the eyes @CarltonMcCoy reaffirms what a remarkably diverse place Toronto is & why that’s worth celebrating. Trying to make it better, experiencing the world around every corner where you live, is a gift not be taken for granted. #NomadCNN pic.twitter.com/lt4ZtVOzVo — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) May 30, 2022

After the episode aired on May 29, many Toronto residents took to social media to rave about it and express their pride.

Just watched my first episode of #NomadCNN featuring the richly diverse cuisine and culture of my home town of #Toronto. Good food made and served by great people from every corner of the world. — Al M. (@manji_al) May 30, 2022

Some say the episode also inspired them to try some new places.

Thanks to Carlton McCoy for profiling the great TO and giving us some ideas of new places to try. Love #NomadCNN! — Dr. Troy D. Wood (@proftroydwood) May 30, 2022

And others say the segment got everything right — other than the pronunciation of the city's name, that is.

Just needs to work on saying Toronto. It's not To-ron-to, it's Tron-ah! — etemenanki (@babel_meister) May 30, 2022

Some, meanwhile, loved the episode but say many communities with vibrant food scenes were overlooked.

I’m from Toronto & I loved it. It felt like a love letter to the city. I think there’s a lot about the city which wasn’t included, like our vibrant Italian, Polish, Indian, Korean & Jewish communities, but that gives you extra reason to do even more shows about Toronto. ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ — Shoshana (@shmeze) May 30, 2022

But with Toronto's culinary scene becoming increasingly diverse and unique with each passing day, it's hard to imagine that one single episode could ever capture all that this international city has to offer in the way of food.