CafeTO is back this spring and here's what's new this year

CafeTO is officially coming back for the spring and there are some new updates to the program this year.

The CafeTO program was officially relaunched at the very first participating patio to open for 2022, at jazz bar The Emmet Ray on May 2.

The City received applications for more than 1,000 curb lane cafes and sidewalk cafes this year, and more than 800 curb lane patios will be installed during the month of May.

Though the deadline to apply for CafeTO was April 2, the City continues to receive applications every day, but they'll try to accommodate applications received after the deadline and continue installing curb lane patios throughout summer.

The kickoff was accompanied by an announcement that the City's Amplified Live Music on Patios program will be expanding. Previously in just four city wards, it's now been expanded to eight, and runs from May to November 2022.

Allowing live music to be played on patios during weekends, the program is operating in Beaches-East York, Davenport, Parkdale-High Park, Scarborough Centre, Spadina-Fort York, Toronto Centre, Toronto-Danforth and University-Rosedale wards. Musicians interested in performing can contact BIAs or restaurants in those areas directly.

A CafeTO Property Improvement Program is also new this year, and according to a news release, "offers business operators matching funding of 50 per cent for the cost of eligible improvements (excluding furnishings) to cafe space on private property or City property where a valid permit has been issued."

This means businesses can access 50 per cent of the funding required for expenses like platforms or decking, fencing, technical drawings, patio and decorative fence lighting, and accessibility improvements that meet Accessibility for Ontarians with Disability Act design standards.