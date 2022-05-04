Cabana Pool Bar's massive waterfront patio is reopening this summer

Cabana Pool Bar, Toronto's massive waterfront patio is reopening for the season later this month so get ready for weekends full of music and parties.

The beloved bar is reopening its patios on May 29, earlier than last year's date which was June 11.

The website is now starting taking reservations for cabanas and VIP experiences for those who want to elevate their experience. Reservations for the dining patio are currently unavailable.

To celebrate the start of the season, Cabana Pool Bar has announced that Canadian EDM duo Loud Luxury will be playing a show to kick off the summer full of parties.

Start your summer right by dancing to some of the hottest tracks by the EDM duo on the 50,000 square-foot waterfront patio.

Loud Luxury will be hitting the stage at Cabana Pool Bar on June 5. Tickets to the concert are on sale now and are priced starting at $30.78.

All tickets are general admission and the concert is strictly for 19+.

The bar has yet to announce the rest of the summer lineup of events but an announcement is expected soon so make sure to keep an eye out.