Toronto restaurant begging customers not to come right at closing time

A Toronto restaurant that had to shorten its hours now has to plead with people not to come right as they're closing.

We all know the story: you've gone back and forth on what to do for dinner, feeling indecisive and hungry, before heading out the door deciding you can make it to a restaurant 15 minutes before they close.

However, Great Fountain is now telling people that if you're thinking of coming to support them near closing time, don't.

The restaurant posted to their Instagram story this past week, saying "We are trying to close at 8:30 p.m. to give ourselves time to prep and clean up for the next day."

Great Fountain serves Hong Kong-style fast food, with options on the menu like baked rice and spaghetti, teriyaki pork chops, popcorn squid and breakfasts. It's located on Glen Watford Dr. in Scarborough.

They've especially had trouble with people coming near closing time with big groups, and the Instagram story explains how the restaurant is near breaking point because of it.

"Please don't come at 8:30 p.m. or afterwards," reads the story. "Especially if you're a big group. I beg you. I'm on my last emotional straw."

The restaurant explains that they understand they used to close at 9 p.m., but they're severely understaffed.

"Yes this is a cry for help," the story concludes. "Yes you can still come, but just come before 8:30 p.m."

An earlier video posted to the restaurant's Instagram also shows their dire situation.

In the recording, a worker snacks on chicken skins during the scant moments they have to eat, a text overlay saying they have to work two positions and stay an extra hour to do dishes due to understaffing.

While it may be disappointing to learn that you can't get your favourite foods as late as you used to anymore, consider the situation they're in before getting upset with them, and try to plan out other times you might be able to stop by and support them.