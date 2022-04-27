You can get some of Toronto's most popular burgers for free this week

You can grab free burgers in Toronto this week from a spot where people lined up out the door when it first opened.

You won't want to go to the Burger Drops storefront to snag free cheeseburgers, though: they'll be doling them out at the end of the week from a special truck.

However, when you do find the truck, it's not just cheeseburgers for humans you'll be able to get your hands on. They're planning on giving out special "puppy burgers" too, which they don't normally serve at the restaurant.

Drops is giving out their "Original" cheeseburger with a smashed patty, griddled onions, American cheese, house pickles and "Drop Sauce" on a potato roll along with fries. The doggy burgers will be made with the same house-ground AAA beef as the human burgers, served on a potato roll.

This will be the first time Burger Drops is serving out of a special branded truck, which is operating in collaboration with Liberty House Apartments where it will be stationed, at 15 Solidarity Way.

While the emphasis of the event is on the community of Liberty Village, everyone in Toronto is welcome to line up for burgers.

"Liberty House chose to collaborate with Burger Drops to highlight the local community lifestyle their residents have access to," a rep for Liberty House tells blogTO.

"We know people love Burger Drops and love food trucks. This is a surprise and delight we're excited to have the community participate in."

Liberty House is also collaborating with Burger Drops to offer a giveaway of a burger party for you and ten friends, which you can enter by visiting the truck or just scanning this QR code.

The free burgers will be available starting at 11 a.m. and there hopefully should be enough quantity to last until a planned end time of 6 p.m., although there's a limited quantity of 100 doggy burgers.

Everything is first come, first serve. There's a limit of one meal per person/pup.

The event takes place this Friday, April 29.