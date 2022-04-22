People now driving just outside of Toronto to visit Ontario's hottest new pizza joint

People have been hopping in their cars and heading outside of Toronto to check out the latest hot new pizza joint to open in Ontario.

Later Pizza actually started out as a concept located inside a phone booth in Collingwood, and has now opened a physical location in Waterloo, both spots around two to three hours away from Toronto.

It comes to us from the people who created another Collingwood sensation people drive out of town to visit, Bent Taco: Dan Lennox, George Russell, and chef Nick McGregor.

Even though Bent did well with takeout during lockdowns, the team still needed additional revenue to keep themselves and all their staff afloat, and came up with the idea for Later Pizza.

This meant they also needed to expand their team a little more, bringing on Noel Brohner, who's made pizza for celebs like Tom Hanks and Eric Wareheim and has been called a "dough guru" and "dough maestro."

Selling pizza from a repurposed phone booth throughout 2020, Later sold out almost every night, and larger ovens had to be bought to keep up with a waiting list that's been stretching to a week long.

They have your typical cheese and pepperoni pizzas, but also deal in toppings like mortadella, truffle sauce and shredded salami, and prices are definitely gourmet with even classic pizzas priced over $20. A shawarma-chicken-style pizza with donair sauce sells out regularly.

You can also build your own pizza just like at a chain, but better of course, in a way that artisanal pizza places don't often do. You can even build your own custom slices, which are folded and fired in the oven to create a unique kind of handheld dish that plays with hot and cold.

Wine, craft beer, cider and cocktails round out the menu.

The new Waterloo space was designed by the same Toronto-based firm that's behind the look of Wood Owl and Piano Piano, Futurestudio.

About 60 per cent of Later's Collingwood traffic is made up of people coming from out of town, with most coming from Toronto, and a large portion of visitors to the Waterloo location also come from Toronto to visit.