Toronto takeout joint that was a neighbourhood secret has permanently closed

A spot in Toronto for takeout that was something of an open secret has now closed down for good.

Pantry put up a sign in the window of their Leslieville location announcing that it has permanently closed.

"We have made the decision to permanently close our 24 Carlaw storefront," reads the sign.

Pantry is the storefront representation of catering and hospitality company Food Dudes, also behind restaurants like Sara and Rasa. They're known for their approachable yet sophisticated comfort food.

The sign also continues to say they're looking for another "central, accessible home here in Leslieville."

It redirects people to a Rosedale location on Yonge and a Commerce Court location on Bay only open on weekdays.

The last day for the Leslieville location of Pantry was January 28.