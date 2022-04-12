Toronto restaurant that was a lunchtime favourite has permanently closed

Restaurants for a great office lunch have taken a hit recently in Toronto, with one more permanently closing down.

Locale Mercatto is part of the Mercatto group, which has several other restaurants around the city that mainly deal in Italian cuisine with options like pasta, pizza, seafood and burgers.

Unfortunately, their Locale restaurant on Bay St. in the Financial District couldn't make a go of the area where they used to make bank off office workers having lunch.

"We closed when everybody closed at the very beginning of the pandemic and did not reopen," Mercatto communications manager Karen Deuel tells blogTO.

She's unaware of what's going to be happening to the Locale space.

Mercatto Hospitality is focusing on their four remaining open restaurants by increasing their retail business and concentrating on finish-at-home kits in addition to being open for indoor dining with a new spring menu.

"The space's main demographic was office folks, more so even than with our other locations," says Deuel. "So that spot was a bit tricky to reopen."