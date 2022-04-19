Toronto's iconic Fishman Lobster Clubhouse just opened a second location

If you're a seafood lover, it's likely you've heard of Fishman Lobster Clubhouse - Toronto's famous location for sky-high seafood platters served in a dining hall that's decked out with fish tanks.

Brought to you by the owners of Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, Jumbo Lobster Restaurant opened its doors last week and it promises the same drool-worthy lobster and crab plates as its iconic mother restaurant.

Jumbo Lobster isn't just functioning as a second location - though the set menu is the same as Fishman Lobsterhouse, Jumbo Lobster is offering dim sum at lunch and switching up to barbecue at dinner.

It also looks completely different on the inside. While still keeping Fishman's fun lobster tanks to look at, Jumbo Lobster has a smaller, Victorian-style venue that could make for a cozy date night.

"It has fresh decor that’s totally different from Fishman Lobsterhouse," said store owner Jeff Kan.

"We've been open just one week and business is already picking up. We've constantly had lineups."

Find Jumbo Lobster Restaurant at 7501 Woodbine Avenue in Markham.