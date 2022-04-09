Toronto restaurant for classic French cuisine permanently closes after 43 years

Toronto is losing one of its iconic French restaurants after 43 years in business.

Jacques Bistro du Parc originally opened in 1978, but now they've posted a farewell letter on their website saying "au revoir."

The restaurant has been in a unique position over the years, towering over Yorkville on a secretive second floor with an unassuming hidden gem feel.

"Our lease has come to an end, and the new (non-financial) terms make it impossible for us to sign a new lease," reads the letter, signed by Jacques, Martine, Olivier and Alexandra of the restaurant.

"Our landlord has made it very clear that he no longer wants us to use his space. We therefore cannot reopen our little 'corner of France in Toronto.'"

The restaurant served true French food complete with lots of butter and wine, and was a quintessential spot for special occasions, and was also a hub during TIFF.

"For us it was like hosting a party everyday," the letter says.

"If one could put happiness in a bottle, a busy shift at Jacques Bistro with all of you there would be, for us, the award-winning vintage."