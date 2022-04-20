Restaurant known for its Greek food has permanently closed Toronto location

A Greek restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed their storefront, and it's already been replaced by something else.

The space where Fat Lamb Kouzina once stood is now home to Good Behaviour, an ice cream parlour and sub shop.

Fat Lamb was known for classic Greek cooking with options like gyro on pita and roast leg of lamb, all accented by luscious imported Greek olive oil.

The restaurant had posted on social media near the beginning of the year that they would be taking a step back from the storefront, but in the end they would never return to the address near Yonge and Bloor.

"We were so happy to cater to many of your special events, and are grateful for your continued support. At this time, Fat Lamb Kouzina is taking a break from day to day service," reads the post.

"Under the circumstances of yet another lock down, we are taking a step back to reflect, in order to decide how to best move our business forward. Until then our front door will be closed. But our hearts remain open. No doubt we will come back with some super delicious ideas! We will see you again, dear friends."

Now, they should be continuing with their catering services without a storefront.

"We are pivoting our business model and working on creating catering only services. We are not open for day to day anymore. This decision was neither fun, nor easy," Fat Lamb owner Vera Tzoulas tells blogTO.

"Closing our front door has many effects, such as, we no longer get to engage and see the beautiful people we've met over the past five years, and be part of the wonderful community we have created."