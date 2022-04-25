When you think of eating in the woods, you might think of roughing it out while camping. If you're looking for a more rustic fine-dining experience, then look no further because a chef will cook you dinner in the woods at a farm near Toronto this spring.

Located at Pingle's Farm in Hampton, ON, this unique dining experience is about an hour and a half drive east of the city.

Make your way out to the edge of the forest at the back of the farm for Chef in the Bush, where Chef Ben and his sous chef will be preparing a nine-course menu.

If you don't want to stand around waiting for your meal to be cooked, you can wander the bush, explore the different trails, or warm up by the crackling fire pit.

The chefs use local and seasonal ingredients so the menu changes depending on what's in season. Although most of the menu will be a secret, some items being served up feature tomahawk steak and elevated poutine.

Seven out of nine courses will be cooked in front of you from scratch, either on the open fire or on a stove in the tent. You'll be able to wash down all the food with drinks that pair perfectly with the meal.

Make sure to bring comfortable shoes because the campsite is about a twenty-minute walk from the meet-up spot on the farm. Due to the event being in the woods, the event is not wheelchair accessible.

If this rustic fine dining experience sounds like your cup of tea, make sure to prebook your tickets online since walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

Tickets start at $199 and include admission to the farm, the nine-course tasting menu, coffee, and alcoholic drinks. This event is 19+ only.

Chef in the Bush runs on select days from May 14 through May 22.