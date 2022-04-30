15 breweries in Southern Ontario that you can easily visit from Toronto

Ontario breweries are a great excuse for getting out of Toronto and seeing what kinds of craft beer are around. After all, visiting a local brewery is a great way to experience a smaller community and get a tasty drink. Just make sure you figure out a designated driver first.

Here are some of my favourite breweries in Ontario you can visit from Toronto.

Opening its doors in 2021, New Ritual has had enough brews under their belt to catch some attention. Their Melted Potential Pale Ale has a bit more bite than expected, but overall very juicy. Sidechain, their milk chocolate porter, is a great dessert drink without being overly sweet.

Setting up as one of the first craft breweries in Ontario back in 1984, Waterloo opened its doors with its Dark Lager right near the Grand River. Even if you've already been to their amazing patio, a revisit is worth it as they've come back from pandemic with an upgraded taproom and a new food menu.

With up to 30 beers available in their taproom, Craft Heads has an eclectic mix of stuff in all different styles — which means there's something for everyone. They also brew a Paczki beer in collaboration with Blak's Bakery.

A brewery focusing on making European beers in the European style, Haven doesn't have a ton of frills, but does what it does well. Right next door to Harper Park, the taproom has a real cottage vibe. This is a good brewery for traditionalists who just want excellent beer.

Starting in an Etobicoke basement, Turkeyshoot grew to be one of Georgia's first craft breweries, using 100 per cent Ontarian grown hops. Their taproom has several mainstays, including their fan favourite Ice Hut nitro stout, with a few rotating small batches and seltzers.

A recent addition to the Prince Edward County brewery scene, Slake is built into a limestone hill with a great patio view. Their beers are easy drinking and made with 100 per cent Ontario malts, with an effort to push production of barrel-aged products — the first one being the Ramble Tamble barrel aged wild ale.

Since opening its doors in 2013, 5 Paddles has launched over 350 different beers that run the gambit of traditional styles and innovative trends. Their In Your Face IPA, Home Sweet Home honey vanilla wheat and Coconut Cream Pie golden ale are their most popular beers.

With an extensive selection on draft and in cans, Storm Stay is a community-oriented craft brewery based in the Coves. While their flagship New England pale ale, Sunburnt, is a classic, their milkshake sour series, Shook, is always a hit — with a rotating flavour profile with each new addition.

Rouge River focuses on their IPAs, so their beers are hop-forward. Their signature beer is their Holy Trinity New England style IPA using Simcoe, Citra and Mosaic, giving it a nice bite with fruity aromas.

As one of the oldest independent microbreweries in Canada, Wellington was one of the first in North America to produce traditional cask-conditioned beers. Their Special Pale Ale was first brewed over 30 years ago, and is still a staple for a reason.

Built from founder Ross Noel's hard work, Stonehooker has become a popular stop while you’re down along the lake. It's definitely worth the trip for the great patio, good food, events Wednesday through Sunday and around 18 different beers on tap.

A small, yet mighty brewery with a horror themed brand, Third Moon brew to the teams taste — which is hazy IPAs and flavourful stouts. They also have a signature sour series, Born Into This, and change around the fruit in the recipe.

Founded by Ted Paulsen with head brewer Jim Gorry and assistant brewery Allan Cowling, Chronicle has great beer in a quirky fun package. Satisfying both the nerdy beer lovers and the straight up nerds, the beers are named after the groups’ shared interest in sci-fi and fantasy.

A big name in craft beer, Muskoka Brewery was founded in 1996 boasting an open-air pavilion. Their cream ale put them on the map, but they are probably best known for their Detour IPA.

This is Whitby's newest craft brewery. While they don’t have a ton of brews yet under their belt, their launch beers — especially the New England Pale Ale — show a tone of promise.