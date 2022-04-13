Toronto restaurant that was a neighbourhood fixture for over a decade permanently closes

A neighbourhood bistro in Toronto was open for at least a decade before permanently closing recently.

Boland's Open Kitchen was known for their wine selection paired with a comforting menu of Canadian influences, and was located in the Mount Pleasant area.

It was owned by Christopher Boland, whose culinary career spanned over 40 years.

He also owned Telfer's, Trapper's and Tasting Rooms, and is now happy to have sold Boland's.

"Restaurants lock you into a very strict schedule and now that I'm in my 60s and after 40-plus years of working in the hospitality business I'm interested in a change," Boland tells blogTO.

He found someone to take over the lease and buy all the chattels, but did not disclose exactly what's happening to the space.

"Be excited for me as this is the beginning of a new adventure," says Boland.

Boland's Open Kitchen permanently closed on March 31.