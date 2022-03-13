Toronto restaurant owner claps back at customer after one-star Google review

A Toronto restaurant owner that makes a habit of responding to Google reviews clapped back at someone who only gave them one star.

A couple months ago someone said the person they interacted with at Z Bar & Grille was "very rude and stuck up."

"She's great at making an already bad situation worse," the review reads. "She totally lacks in good customer service skills! She doesn't have any. Don, Donna, whatever your name. Please go and get yourself better training."

It's apparent from the owner's response to the review that they saw things a different way.

"I understand the frustration you must have been experiencing for not receiving your Uber Eats order," the owner responded.

They continued to say the order had been returned to the restaurant after the delivery person could not find the person's buzzer, apartment number or contact info, and that they were aware and appreciated that a reorder was made.

"I appreciate that you called in your frustration and that YOU WEREN'T YELLING, IT IS JUST YOUR TONE AND THE WAY YOU SPEAK. Being told you do not have the right to yell at an employee is not being rude or stuck up, it is conveying what is expected as a base level of human decency," reads the response.

"If you feel you are privileged to be aggressive to anyone who is trying to help you, you might want to reconsider asking Santa for self help books on anger management. Dawn will remain on Santa's nice list."

It appears the interaction took place around the holidays, as the response is also signed "Merry Christmas."

All other reviews since are positive (most with five stars) and all have been replied to, with one person even saying Z Bar's jerk chicken is some of the best in the city.

"Your review is sweeter than my jerk sauce," the owner replied. "Thanks so much!"

The owner even replied to a short but sweet Google review reading "I like booze" with "We like you!"

There's one review from three months ago right below the other one that complains the soup was bad, to which the owner also responded.

"Really? We make our soup daily," they responded. "What type of soup did you order and how did you get the soup (in person take out or delivery)? I'd like to figure out what went wrong so we can make it right!"