Toronto is getting an ambitious new restaurant from LA-based social dining curators

Some of LA's hottest social dining curators have their eyes on Toronto as their next spot to open a new immersive restaurant.

Casa Madera will be located at the new 1 Hotel, and comes to us from the people behind Toca Madera in West Hollywood and Scottsdale, team of innovators Noble 33. It's the first restaurant in Canada for the group.

The immersive Toronto restaurant is supposed to be inspired by the four elements, and should draw inspiration from France, Japan, Mexico and the Mediterranean, all while championing local ingredients, sustainability and offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

If that doesn't sound ambitious, nothing does.

Who will be spearheading such a menu? The executive chef for Casa Madera will be Olivier Le Calvez, who was born in Mexico, has 25 years of culinary experience and was a chef instructor at Le Cordon Bleu Mexico for two years.

They're not stopping there, though.

The menu will be complemented by a farm-to-glass mixology program that uses herbs picked by hand from the hotel's garden. Low-proof and non-alcoholic drinks should also be on offer.

Also, expect regular entertainment from the likes of DJs and performance artists. The space should be able to accommodate events of your own, too, with a private dining room and options for meetings.

Casa Madera should be opening in April.